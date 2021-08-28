Values of Indian women inspire actress Geetanjali Tikekar

- Advertisement -

Television actress Geetanjali Tikekar, who is currently seen as ‘Rani Nalini’ in the television serial ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’, joins the cast of another serial ‘Shubh Laabh’ and says every Indian woman inspires her for the character she is playing in the show.

She shares, “Every Indian woman is my inspiration for this character. A woman is a nurturer by nature. She will put the family before herself. We have seen our mothers and grandmothers’ sacrificing their own needs to keep balance and harmony in our homes.”

- Advertisement -

Geetanjali adds, “It takes immense strength and selflessness which comes very naturally to every woman. And hence every woman is my inspiration. Not just for this character but in real life too. I’m blessed to be around women who are my source of wisdom and strength. At the helm of this show, too, we have extraordinary women.”

Sharing about her decision to say yes for the project, she says, “The first time I read about my character Savita, I imagined her life, her struggles, her wins and losses. A picture started to form and I wanted to know how her journey will be like ahead. I knew I had to do this role. And thankfully I am.”

- Advertisement -

The 40-year-old actress shares further about the idea behind the show and says, “The concept of the show is based on the real-life trials and tribulations of a middle-class family. Their dreams and aspirations. Their highs and lows. It’s everything that has happened to all of us at some point in our lives.”

She said, “Without being preachy, the story will stir the conscious viewer to take charge of their lives. The concept of this show blurs the lines between the reality of our lives and the presence of divinity that we so easily take for granted or overlook completely. I am told that the writers have worked on this concept for years.”