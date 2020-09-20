Home TV News

Varun Sharma: Intrigued with wildlife film making

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Varun Sharma says he has always been fascinated and intrigued with the whole process of wildlife film making.

“I have always been fascinated and intrigued with natural history shows and the whole process of wildlife film making. I think it’s a rare privilege to get a sneak-peek into the intimate and extra-ordinary moments of wild animals without coming in their way,” Varun said, adding that he is excited about the upcoming show “Spy in the Wild 2”.

“Upon hearing the concept of spy animals behaving and acting like real animals and living among them in the wild, I was sure that I want to be a part of this series in whichever way possible. We have shot fun and quirky promos to support the series and I am excited to see everyone’s reaction to it,” added Varun Sharma, who got associated with the show to shoot three special promos.

The show will premiere on September 21 on Sony BBC Earth. –IANS/sug/sdr/

Previous articleVivek Oberoi joins Palak Tiwari’s debut film ‘Rosie’
Next articleStaying indoors was difficult but gave time to strategise: Rahul

