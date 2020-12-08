TV News

Veeranshu Singhania has given me a push in my little journey: Sharad Malhotra on ‘Naagin 5’

Sharad Malhotra would kill it when it came to playing a baddie in "Naagin 5", but he did and fans went crazy over his badass avatar.

By Glamsham Editorial
Veeranshu Singhania has given me a push in my little journey: Sharad Malhotra on'Naagin 5'
Veeranshu Singhania has given me a push in my little journey: Sharad Malhotra on 'Naagin 5'
ADVERTISEMENT

Who would have thought that the charming, boy-next-door Sharad Malhotra would kill it when it came to playing a baddie in “Naagin 5”, but he did and fans went crazy over his badass avatar.

The actor accepted that he was a little unsure about doing it initially, but the kind of response he got from the audience gave him confidence. 

He said, “Veeranshu Singhania has given me that push in my little journey. So you need projects, some pinpoints in life that give you that push, so you can probably go a couple of extra miles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veeranshu Singhania has done that, and next, I am looking forward to something very drastic in the near future.”    

The “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki” actor shared that he is overwhelmed with the kind of response he has got for Veeranshu, and he is looking forward to playing something different in his future projects too.

“When you know that the positive was great, and the people have accepted the negative also.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have seen the Veeranshu Singhania, they have seen the whistling, the raising of the eyebrows, and the mannerism and body language, the contact lens, the grungy and beard look, so people have accepted all of that and I am going to be extremely grateful for that but then now I have this tiny little question mark that has popped up in the last couple of days that ‘what next?’ So this is now ticked off the list, so what next? There is this little bubble that is growing in my head that Veeranshu Singhania is great but what do we do next. As an actor, you start to think,” the “Muskaan” actor said.

So what kind of roles would you like to do in the future? “It needs to get me out of my comfort zone, like Veeranshu Singhania. I stepped out, and I tried to push the envelope basically in a little more aggressive manner. I have tried to do something that people have not seen me doing. I think once you step out of your comfort zone, people start seeing you in a different light,” Sharad signed off.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleUrvashi Rautela makes the airport her personal runway, check out her hot sport suit
Next articleWishlist Dialogues: Hina Khan’s inspirational and emotional dialogues

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla try to decode the message behind Mastermind Vikas Gupta’s judgement

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In the latest clip of Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala exclusively on Voot, the duo are seen discussing the ulterior motives behind Vikas’ statements while defending their own behaviour in the house.
Read more
News

Big B, 'Bigg Boss', 'Dil Bechara' most tweeted in 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan and the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara ruled the virtual world of Twitter in 2020 among Bollywood...
Read more
News

Hina Khan flaunts 'sexy back' from Maldivian vacation

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan showcased her perfectly toned back in a picture she shared from her Maldivian holiday.Hina posted a picture...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla try to decode the message behind Mastermind Vikas Gupta’s judgement

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla try to decode...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In the latest clip of Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala exclusively on Voot, the duo are seen discussing the ulterior motives behind Vikas’ statements while defending their own behaviour in the house.
Avinash Mukherjee mourns co-actor Divya Bhatnagar’s death, says can’t believe she is no more!

Avinash Mukherjee mourns co-actor Divya Bhatnagar’s death, says can’t believe she...

Bigg Boss 14 Challengers give a tough fight to the contestants in the Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss 14: Challengers give a tough fight to the contestants...

Juda Kar Diya out now Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's romantic chemistry in this emotional song

Juda Kar Diya out now: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda’s romantic...

Veeranshu Singhania has given me a push in my little journey: Sharad Malhotra on 'Naagin 5' 1

Bigg Boss: Ultimate Scream Queens of the show

Veeranshu Singhania has given me a push in my little journey: Sharad Malhotra on 'Naagin 5' 1

Big B, 'Bigg Boss', 'Dil Bechara' most tweeted in 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020