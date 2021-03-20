Vera Farmiga to star in series about Hurricane Katrina

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Vera Farmiga will star in the series “Five Days At Memorial”, which will chronicle the first five days in a New Orleans hospital in 2005, after Hurricane Katrina struck.

“When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come,” says a release shared by Just Jared.

Vera will be playing the role of Dr. Anna Pou in the series, which is based on the acclaimed non-fiction novel by Sheri Fink.

It is being written for television by John Ridley of “12 Years A Slave” and Carlton Cuse of “Lost”. Ridley and Cuse will also serve as directors and executive producers.