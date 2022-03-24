Vidhi Pandya: I remember being extremely nervous before my first look test

- Advertisement -

‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ actress Vidhi Pandya reminisces her first makeover for the show.

Vidhi, who plays the role of Saumya on the show, recalls how she was nervous before going for first look test.

She says: “I remember being extremely nervous before my first look test. I underwent a complete makeover and experienced moments of hesitance. But when I looked at my new avatar in the mirror, it left me awestruck.”

The actress is also known for her recent stint in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. She emphasises that makeover should also be a personal choice.

“I believe that one can only enjoy their makeover only if they desire, and not if someone wants them to change how they look. We should never let anyone dictate our choices, and our decisions should only go the way we want them to,” she adds.

‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.