TVNews

'Vighnaharata Ganesh' lets viewers connect on a personal level: Meghan Jadav

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Television actor Meghan Jadav plays Madhav in “Vighnaharta Ganesh”, and calls it a blessing to be part of a popular mythological show.

In the upcoming episodes, Lord Jagannath helps Madhav, disguised as Muraari, build a house.

“It feels great to be part of a mythological show that is loved by everyone. I feel a show like ‘Vighnaharata Ganesh’ appeals to viewers very strongly as they connect with the stories on a personal level,” he said.

“I hope I do justice to the story and my part, and I hope that the viewers have something valuable to take away from the track,” added the actor, about his role in the Sony TV show.

–IANS

ym/vnc

