Vijay Kashyap: ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ is written brilliantly

Veteran actor Vijay Kashyap has been a part of the industry for over three decades. He has played various roles on-screen in both TV and films and is known for bringing his characters to life on the reel with his outstanding performance. He will soon be seen in Seema and Sudhir Sharma’s “Ziddi Dil Maane Na”, being produced under their banner Sunshine Productions.

The promo of the show was recently released, and Kashyap is happy with the response it received. Talking about his character, he said, “I play a decorated retired army Colonel who received top honours in his career. He must have been a visionary and exemplary in his job and that means he has been very sincere and extraordinary in his work. And that’s what I do in my real life too, I try to excel at things, even if it is cooking, I try to do it with perfection. You can’t be perfect but you can be close to perfect.”

“Then he is a very disciplined man and even I am the same. Also, he is physically fit, and at the age of 70 I am very fit too. I go for my walks daily, I do yoga and everything. And when you will see the character on-screen, you will see the personality coming out,” he added.

The veteran actor said that he has been a soldier all his life, and he “ideologically” relates to his character completely. “I am from the National School of Drama so you have to be like a soldier. Also, I was a part of NCC for years and then my military background also makes me a soldier. I have tremendous respect for the defense forces,” he said.

Praising the production house, he said, “Highly comfortable working with Sunshine Productions,” and added, “The show is written brilliantly.”

Kashyap also spoke about the pandemic and how it has changed the way we look at career and life. He said, “Life has to go on. You have your destiny and have to face it bravely.”