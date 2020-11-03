Advtg.
TV News

Vijayendra Kumeria gifts himself a new car

Vijayendra Kumeria, who was last seen in Naagin 4

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who was last seen in Naagin 4, has worked day in and day out to become a household name.

Now, as a Dussehra gift, the talented actor has gifted himself a new car and is thrilled to share the experience. A versatile star, Vijayendra has bought a SUV for himself as he enthusiastically shares, ” I like the power, space and look of this car.

I have been thinking of buying an SUV and when I took a test drive of this model, it matched my expectations.” The actor reveals that it is also his way to supporting Indian brands.

“It’s a high quality made- in-India brand. So, this is my small way of supporting the the made in India campaign.” The actor likes to keep himself updated with the latest technology.

“I love knowing more and more about new cars and keep myself updated with the new models and brands. It’s just a hobby but I can’t call myself a car fanatic.” Love for cars is like finding first love for Vijayendra.

“My first car was a Volkswagen polo. I got a couple of cars after that and discarded them too but I still have my first car with me due to its sentimental value,” shares the actor, who plans to drive his new SUV to Ahmedabad soon.

