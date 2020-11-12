Vijayendra Kumeria: I feel confident as I am fit

Advtg.

Vijayendra Kumeria says that fitness has a lot of to do with your state of mind.

The actor, who was last seen in Naagin 4, says that he feels happy and content with his day only when he has finished his work out. “Fitness is one of the essential parts of me and my life. I like to be fit. I feel confident as I am fit. I feel energetic as I am fit from within. If I don’t spend an hour on my fitness or some activity, I feel like a loser that day. So one hour is my workout time every day,” he says.

Of course, the actor has his cheat meals too. “I love food, and I eat what I feel like and sweat it out. I love to have mutton keema pav, maggie, or cheese grill sandwiches.

There are no cheat days when it comes to workout. If nothing then at least I go for a walk,” he says.

Advtg.

Vijayendra says that there will be days when you don’t want to work out, but you must find ways to motivate yourself.

“The day you don’t feel like working out you want to skip your jogs or walk or anything for that matter, just try wearing your workout clothes at least get ready then see if you want to work out or not 99% this works and you end up doing something. It works for me! You can try this too!” he says.