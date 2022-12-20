Vijayendra Kumeria: It takes people some time to recognise me in the Sikh look

TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria has to undergo a complete transformation to get into the look of a Sikh character in the show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and he said it was difficult for people to recognise him.

Vijayendra said: “For the first time I am playing a Sikh character. I went through a complete transformation to attain the look of the character. I am playing Angad Singh Brar who is the eldest son of the family and a sharp businessman. Since a very young age, he has developed a tendency to weigh things with money and time and according to him, these two things are the most important things in the outer world and the language of money is the language that everyone understands.”

“When it comes to his family he loves them the most and can do anything to keep them happy. It’s the family space where his mind takes a back seat and his heart takes over. Being a perfectionist he has not found a perfect match for himself yet,” he added.

The actor is known for TV shows such as ‘Shastri Sisters’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Naagin 4’, ‘Moh Sey Chhal Kiye Jaaye’, and ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’. He shared that it is difficult for people to recognise him in his Sikh look.

“It is a very different show for me and the everyday experiences off-screen are interesting too. It takes people some time to recognize me in the Sikh look and their reactions are something I love to see. I met a few friends in film city, people who have known me for years even they could not recognize me till they heard my voice.” said Vijayendra.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ will be airing soon on Star Plus.