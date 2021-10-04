HomeTVNews

Vijayendra Kumeria recounts his journey on TV as show goes off air

By Glamsham Bureau
Vijayendra Kumeria was recently seen playing ‘Darsh Rawal’ in ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samja’ which is going off air on October 9 and the actor shares about his journey so far in the show.

He says: “It was a fantastic experience for me as an actor. I played a challenging role of a visually impaired guy. It was difficult and out of my comfort zone but I had fun while doing it.”

On recalling memories from the shooting days, he reminisces: “I still remember how I worked hard to get into the skin of this character, the difficulty during the shoot outside Mumbai due to Covid-19 restrictions and the lovely cast and crew, all this will stay with me as a beautiful memory. Everyday was a learning experience for me.”

Now as the show is going off air on October 9, how you feel about it: “Well it’s not a great feeling when everything comes to an end. But I have to accept it. I am satisfied that I gave my best.”

“I haven’t done action roles since a long time. So, I would love to do something of this sort. Also I want to try my luck in web shows.”

Is he looking forward to doing reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’: “Well as far reality shows are concerned, those that have been offered to me were not impressive. I only do things that give me happiness. For ‘Bigg Boss’ it is a bit tricky to answer. Right now I would say ‘No’ because I don’t see myself fitting in that genre of entertainment. But of course for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ I would say ‘yes’ as I am fond of this show and would definitely accept the opportunity if offered.”

Any plans of going for a vacation as he has been working non-stop: “I am a workaholic person so I don’t crave vacations. I haven’t planned anything yet but yes I will think once I am done with the last day of shoot.”

