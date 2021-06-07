Vijayendra Kumeria: Venturing into production was not difficult because I know the business

Adv.

TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who started his production house a while back, says the business angle of showbiz does not feel like a challenge to him. The actor started Kumeria Productions in partnership with his wife Preeti Bhatia, and he says he is enjoying the process

“I have a great team and a very supportive wife. I delegate duties and my team under my wife’s supervision is efficient to pull off things well. Venturing into production was not difficult because I know the business. I am a good learner. Initially I made mistakes but I learnt from them a lot and I am quite good with it,” Vijayendra tells IANS.

On how his wife Preeti manages all the work, he adds, “She is the backbone of my company. She is good at her work and saves a lot of money while I have a habit of going overboard with creativity and splurging. She manages the work. When I am acting and just available on calls she is the one who takes charge. She is better than me when it comes to production.”

Vijayendra recently launched his show “Dhaak”, a 20-episode series starring Vidhi Pandya.