Bigg Boss 13th winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship was one of the most talked-about things around Bigg Boss 13.

SidNaaz fans are rooting for her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda.

Recently a video went viral on social media, in this video that this child actor has shared on his Twitter is going to bring a smile on everyone’s face.

In Canada for Honsla Rakh, when Shehnaaz Gill and Shinda were playing video game Akinator and Shehnaaz Gill had a character in mind, Shinda guessed it with the help of the video game. It showed it to be ‘Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla’ that left her laughing.

Chec out the video below.

WE’D BE GOING SKSKSKSKS NA IF THIS WOULD HAVE HAPPENED BEFORE?!sidharth bhai ke cs main juloos tweets ho rahe hote. we would be crying outta happiness, just hearing it from her mouth. SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL SHUKLA. main ikko vaari vi ni pucheya, lekin kyun?



pic.twitter.com/u4hQ7fHmCt — Tan🦋🖤 • SKGS • Hosla Rakh🌻 (@biryaniXwine) October 4, 2021