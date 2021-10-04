HomeTVNews

This viral video of ‘Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla’ will bring a smile on your face

Shehnaaz Gill and Shinda were playing video game Akinator and Shehnaaz Gill had a character in mind, Shinda guessed it with the help of the video game

By Glamsham Editorial
This viral video of 'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' will bring a smile on your face
- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 13th winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship was one of the most talked-about things around Bigg Boss 13.

SidNaaz fans are rooting for her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda.

Recently a video went viral on social media, in this video that this child actor has shared on his Twitter is going to bring a smile on everyone’s face.

- Advertisement -

In Canada for Honsla Rakh, when Shehnaaz Gill and Shinda were playing video game Akinator and Shehnaaz Gill had a character in mind, Shinda guessed it with the help of the video game. It showed it to be ‘Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla’ that left her laughing.

Chec out the video below.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali get into a heated argument
Next articleIPL 2021 playoffs qualification: KKR front-runners in race for final spot
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,896FansLike
44,344FollowersFollow
6,280FollowersFollow
57,526FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv