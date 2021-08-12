Vishal Aditya Singh rescues Varun Sood for KKK stunt

- Advertisement -

The current season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is leaving no stone unturned to excite its audience. The competition is only getting intense as the contestants’ resilience and fortitude are being tested through a series of daring stunts, with the ‘Darr vs Dare’ factor increasing manifolds. The contestants will be put through their paces this weekend as host Rohit Shetty introduces the ‘Best of Stunts week’.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, and Anushka Sen will be given the most difficult stunt in the show’s history. Viewers will witness a little heated up moment on the show when Varun Sood sustains an injury while prepping up for the stunt. All the other contestants urge him to call off the task and question the team about the safety. To ease the tension, Rohit Shetty has a stuntman perform the same task to demonstrate that it is safe. While Varun is in the hospital getting a bandage, Vishal Aditya Singh steps up to perform the stunt on his behalf. It appears that friendship takes precedence over competitiveness.

“Undoubtedly, the stunt was really difficult, and even before the stunt began, I got severely injured, resulting in a great deal of stress among the other contestants,” Varun Sood said on the whole situation. He adds, “However, it was encouraging to see Vishal step forward to perform a task on my behalf despite the fact that we are competitors.”

The upcoming weekend promises to be full of drama. It would be intriguing to see if Nikki and Anushka will even attempt the stunt, given the difficulty of the task, and if Vishal will get himself in trouble to help a friend.