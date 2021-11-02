Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan sing praises of Raju Sardar Nadaf

- Advertisement -

With a rich legacy of over 25 years, Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been successful in discovering some truly invaluable gems of the music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, Amanat Ali, Raja Hassan, Sanjeevani and Bela Shende amongst many others. In the wake of the enormous success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV is back with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has managed to stay relevant to music lovers across the country – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Eager to unearth and present only the finest of singing talent on its platform, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa recently concluded its audition phase with the Top 16 contestants making their way to the Grand Premiere of the show. Each of these contestants once again floored the judges as they sang their hearts out to some of the most melodious songs composed by the judges. While each contestant put up quite a marvellous performance, it was Maharashtra’s Raju Sardar Nadaf who stole the show and also won Vishal Dadlani’s heart.

The stage was set on fire when Raju sang a melodious Marathi song titled ‘Haravali Pakhare’ that was composed by both Vishal and Shekhar and also sung by the latter. This was soon followed by a power packed performance to the song Malhari which got the original singer and judge Vishal Dadlani on his feet, ready to groove and sing alongside Raju. While Vishal enthusiastically grabbed the moment to share the stage with the contestant, he also went on to reminisce the memories and moments behind his first Marathi film and the song that was sung by Raju.

As shared by Vishal Dadlani, “This song (Haravali Pakhare) is from Vishal and Shekhar’s first Marathi film, Balak Palak. Shekhar had sung this song and in fact, Zee had awarded Shekhar as the best playback singer for lending his voice to this beautiful piece. I am very thankful to Raju for singing this song on a national platform.” Adding further, Vishal said “There’s something about the soil of Maharashtra, it gives out selflessly to whoever steps in. I think your voice carries the essence of it, and that’s magical. I came on stage to sing alongside you (for Malhari) but when I heard the sargam and lehkari in your performance, I got thinking that I wish I had done something similar with the original sing. You really rocked it brother!”

Shankar Mahadevan also added, “Whenever you perform, there’s an energy that vibrates and brings us back in form. You have such an impactful voice, that we all resonate with your performance and especially with the variations that you bring in which are tremendous. Standing right before Vishal and singing his song is a daring task, especially when we all know how powerful his voice is. Performing his song with such confidence and ease deserves ovation.”

While Raju’s performance will be the energy booster of the episode, the other contestants will also be seen putting up some outstanding performances on some original tracks composed by the talented judges.