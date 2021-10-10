Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh on their characters in upcoming show ‘Sirf Tum’

- Advertisement -

Actors Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh have been roped in for upcoming show ‘Sirf Tum’. It is a love story of ‘Ranveer’ and ‘Suhani’ who are completely opposite personalities.

Eisha Singh has been cast to play ‘Suhani’, whereas Vivian D’Sena has been selected to portray Ranveer.

- Advertisement -

‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’ actress Eisha Singh expressed her excitement at playing ‘Suhani’. She says: “This love story will appeal to audiences of all ages. ‘Suhani’ is a beautiful, strong-willed character and I truly feel blessed to get a chance to play her. A terrific cast and crew have been assembled for ‘Sirf Tum’.”

Vivian D’Sena known for his shows like ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, opens up on being casted as Ranveer, he adds: “Rashmi Sharma is a great producer and she has always trusted me as an actor. Love story is just a generic term used to describe a show where you see a hero and heroine being romantically involved.”

- Advertisement -

“But this show is much more than just another love story. Like I have always said, the audience will definitely see a new side of me with this new show. My character in the show is not like a usual daily soap hero, it’s more of a realistic approach and that’s what got me on board for the project,” he concludes.

The daily soap ‘Sirf Tum’ will air soon on COLORS.