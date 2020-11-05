Advtg.

Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo’s much-awaited song ‘Waada Hai’ is finally out now can’t keep calm. The duo has recently dropped the poster of the music video ‘Waada Hai‘ and their chemistry looked amazing.

Fans are already super excited to see their sizzling chemistry in the music video. Now adding more to their excitement the makers of the song has shared a beautiful picture of Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo. The two seen lost deep in each other’s eyes and looking adorable together in the picture.

Now, their curiosity has skyrocketed as another beautiful picture of the duo is creating a storm on the internet. Yes, Shehnaaz and Arjun’s new picture together is out, and it has left everyone swooning.

In the photo, Shehnaaz and Arjun cannot seem to take their eyes off each other, as they are lost in love. While Shehnaaz looks mesmerizing in a brown sleeveless top and high-waist trousers, Arjun looks handsome as ever in a grey t-shirt. The way they are lost in each other’s eyes is magical and perfectly depicts the chemistry that they have.

Advtg.

In the song, The duo narrate the story of many relationships of today’s generation, where marriage can be the hardest decision of them all and amidst all testing times, love always finds a way around.

The music video Waada Hai, sung by Arjun Kanungo himself and music also given by him. The lyrics of this beautiful romantic track written by Manoj Muntashir.

Did you guys enjoyed the song Waada Hai starring Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo. Comment below:

Check out Waada Hai song below: