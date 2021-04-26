What do the Wagle’s do for survival amid lockdown

Adv.

One of the most loved shows on television, Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, is back with fresh episodes. The show will continue to bring the quintessential day-to-day life stories with an essence of nostalgia to our television screens and entertain the audience with its engaging storyline.

Rajesh Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan) takes his family to a resort for a vacation to spend some quality time with them but soon after reaching realizes that his suitcase is misplaced. Vandana (Pariva Pranati) takes help from the staff at the resort and arranges a few clothes for Rajesh. Meanwhile, a complete lockdown is announced, making kids very sad and disappointed. Rajesh comes up with a brilliant idea to entertain the kids and teach them a good lesson on adjusting during difficult situations. He strategises a survival game and the kids have to fetch food and water for survival. Harshad (Amit Soni) and Jyoti (Bhakti Chauhan) join the Wagle family at the resort and happily participate in the game too.

Furthermore, the storyline is set to engage the audience with several eventful activities occurring at the resort. Vandana turns into a chef at the resort and it will be interesting for our viewers to watch why she went ahead and took this step while hiding it from her family. The upcoming episodes will also mark the entry of Yamini (Mansi Joshi) as Dakshesh’s (Deepak Pareek) wife. On the other hand, the Wagle family is gearing up for celebrating Vandana’s 40th birthday. It will be captivating to watch what role Yamini plays in this and will the Wagle family celebrate Vandana’s birthday in their planned way.

Adv.

How will Wagle family work around this lockdown and manage their lives?

Sumeet Raghavan, essaying the role of Rajesh, said, “It feels great to be back with the fresh episodes for our fans. We are putting our best foot forward in bringing entertainment to our audience’s living room and spread positivity and happiness around in such testing times. Rajesh aims to make the kids understand the privileges we enjoy in life and teach them a lesson about it in his way. So, I request all my fans to stay indoors, and I hope these fresh episodes continue to make you happy and spread a smile.”

Pariva Pranati, essaying the role of Vandana, said,”Through Wagle Ki Duniya, we have always thrived to bring meaningful and vales driven snippets while also keeping our audiences entertained. I am grateful and happy to be back on the set towards bringing new episodes to our fans. The team adheres to strict safety and a hygiene routine on the sets. I hope fans will find the upcoming storyline engaging and exciting, and it will take the entertainment quotient up a notch. So, stay tuned and watch our fresh line up of episodes from the comfort of your homes and stay safe.”