Sharad Malhotra: Wanted to pursue cricket before entering showbiz

- Advertisement -

The popular face of the television industry Sharad Malhotra wasn’t inclined to become an actor initially. He was more interested in sports and was willing to pursue cricket professionally.

Sharad says: “I played cricket during my initial days and was pursuing it with all my heart. I also thought of playing professionally, but life had other plans. I didn’t intentionally want to get into showbiz. Whatever happens, happens for the best, I think. Now I have no reason to complain. I have had a great run so far.”

- Advertisement -

The actor is known for television shows such as ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’, ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’, ‘Naagin 5’ and most recently ‘Vidrohi’.

Looking back, apart from cricket he also worked with an American insurance company. He recalls what he did with his first paycheck.

- Advertisement -

“My first job was that of a financial advisor. I was working as an intern there but earned whenever I brought business. My mother was my first client and I had got a commission between Rs 8000 and Rs 9000 at that time.”

“This was about 18-19 years back. And like a good boy, I gave it to my mother. I remember we all went out for a movie, followed by dinner,” he adds.

- Advertisement -

As an artiste, Sharad’s first work was a print ad. “It was I guess for Reliance. This happened 20 years back.”

“At that time, I received a paycheck of Rs 2,500. I was a school kid, so it was a lot for me. I felt like the richest man in the world. It was around that time that I thought about acting and modelling as a career, but never imagined that I would make it this far,” he concludes.