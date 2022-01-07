What! Maddam Sir Haseena Malik dead? Find out the truth

- Advertisement -

The viewers are in for a shocking twist as Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir will see a never-seen-before dramatic turn this week. S.H.O. Haseena Malik, who has won a million hearts with her emotional intelligence at par while solving challenging cases, will be seen getting shot in the upcoming episodes by ASI Mira.

In a quest to solve an intriguing case which involves her previous love interest Rahil, Haseena Malik gets accidently shot by ASI Mira, who has been hacked by someone and is commanded to kill her. What led to this unfortunate turn of events? Would this be an end to the loving character of Haseena Malik? Stay tuned to find out in this week’s episode!

Gulki Joshi, essaying the role of S.H.O. Haseena Malik said, “This is by far one of the biggest and the most dramatic tracks in the show. Haseena Malik has created a special place in people’s hearts and this plot will take them by surprise. There are mixed emotions as we shoot this track, but its paving way for an interesting storyline. This sequence will truly be an edge of the seat moment for the audience and I’m sure they’ll be hooked to their screens.”

Pankhuri Awasthy, essaying the role of ASI Mira said, “This is indeed a surprising highpoint for us as a team as well as the audience. ASI Mira gets hacked and is commanded to shoot Haseena Malik. As the Mahila Police Thana will be in a state of complete shock, a lot of drama will follow from here. I’m excited as we go along shooting for the upcoming sequences and unravelling it for our fans.”