When Amitabh Bachchan’s father made him memorise multiplication tables

Amitabh Bachchan recalled how his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to take him for a walk and make him practice multiplication tables.

By Glamsham Bureau

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled how his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to take him for a walk and make him practice multiplication tables. He also said a word of praise for actress Alia Bhatt.

On the quiz-based reality show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, a mathematics teacher from Surat, Vaibhavi Padodara took over the hotseat and impressed the host with her knowledge and the way she teaches mathematics to her students. Big B also told her that when he was a kid, his father often used to take him for walks and used to ask him to repeat multiplication tables for practice.

Furthermore, the contestant also shared some maths tricks with the host that she teaches her students. She also talked about Alia Bhatt and her movies. Listening to her, Big B also praised the ‘Brahmastra’ actress and said that she is a pretty and talented artist.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

