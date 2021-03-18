ADVERTISEMENT
When Jameela Jamil thought Drew Barrymore was ‘flirting’ with her

Actress Jameela Jamil thought that actress Drew Barrymore was flirting with her, when they met 11 years ago. Jameela made the confession on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where she also shared that she had interviewed the Hollywood star over a decade ago during the promotions of the film “He’s Just Not That Into You”.

Show host Barrymore said to Jameela, “It is a pleasure to see you again.” Jameela Jamil replied saying, Yes, it’s been 11 years. You were one of the first people I ever interviewed. I remember, I got this big new job on television.”

Jameela added, “I had to interview you and a bunch of your cast-mates from ‘He’s Just Not That Into You,’ which is still one of my favorite movies and the first actress I interviewed was so mean to me that I wanted to quit my job straight away and then the next room I walked into was yours and the second I walked into the room. You just looked me up and down.”

Jameela said Barrymore was dressed like “Marilyn Monroe”. “You looked so incredible and you said, ‘Well aren’t you just a tall drink of water’. So I felt as though you were flirting with me, but it really worked and I sat down and you were so kind and generous and understanding and you reminded me that class and royalty still exist in Hollywood,” Jameela said on the show that airs in India on Zee Cafe.

