Why did Pooja Banerjee run wearing a 25 kg wedding lehenga?

Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favourite courtesy its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). While the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown 2.0 continues, the whole wedding drama between Abhi and Tanu has kept the viewers at the edge of their seats. However, it looks like there are more interesting twists coming up with Ranbir and Prachi’s wedding being finalised.



During the upcoming episodes, you will see Rhea dressing up as a bride for her wedding with Ranbir. Like every bride, she will dress up elegantly in a beautiful red lehenga. While dressing up wasn’t hard, Pooja found it difficult to run in a 25 kg lehenga. For a sequence, the actress had to run in her wedding outfit and seems like she was exhausted after the whole day of shoot. While, the team could have opted for cheat shots, Pooja wanted the sequence to look genuine and shot for it with full vigour and excitement.



Talking about the difficulties she faced, Pooja Banerjee who plays the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya revealed, “For the wedding sequence, I had to dress up as a bride. While I was excited about wearing the designer red lehenga, getting into the dress and running in it was really tough. To be honest, the outfit was really very heavy, it was almost 25 kgs. On top of it, there was the wedding jewellery. In fact, it also took me nearly 2 to 3 hours every day to get in and out of the look.”

She further revealed, “To climb up and down the stairs to go to the Kumkum Bhagya set and then having to run for several sequence was a task, but I wanted it to look real and hence, I gave my best. I feel all my hardwork was worth it and I have to say, I felt wonderful and pretty in the bridal outfit. The whole wedding sequence was fantastic to shoot, and I can’t wait for our fans to see the twists and turns that will take place.”