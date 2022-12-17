scorecardresearch
TVNews

When Salman Khan applauded Akshay Kumar as a brother

By Glamsham Editorial
When Salman Khan applauded Akshay Kumar as a brother
Salman Khan

We all know how Akshay Kumar is a family man. He has time and again publicly spoken about how important his relationship with his kids, wife and sister are. And Salman Khan, who is also very close to his family, seems to relate to this sentiment.

Salman Khan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared the video of Akshay Kumar getting emotional after listening to an audio message from his sister while promoting Raksha Bandhan.

Here’s what Salman Khan said, “I just came across something that I thought I must share with everyone. God bless you akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working and May god always be with you brother”

See the brotherly side of Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan on Zee Cinema on 24th December.

