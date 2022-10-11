When Soundarya Sharma kissed Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16

During last night’s episode when Soundarya Sharma gave Shalin, a peck on his cheek, the netizens went into a frenzy. After many consecutive days of linking Shalin to Sumbul & later also with Tina, looks like this list isn’t exhaustive & netizens have given him a fanciful new name Kanhaiya as Shalin has become quite a magnet for women of the house.

The first week saw Shalin’s blossoming friendship with Sumbul & when he was questioned about the same, he respectfully suggested it was a pure bond & to not link up with Sumbul as she was a ‘Choti Bachhi’

Later Tina’s possessiveness for Shalin had become evident as matters of their group inside the house were concerned & many fans have already begun linking them up.

Now with Soundarya’s kiss, he’s officially become the crush of the season this year. Shalin is definitely the most eligible bachelor in telly town now as the actor has been single for 8 years & girl fans have been drooling over his perfect 10 body ever since Bigg Boss asked him to dive into the pool.