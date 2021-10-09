HomeTVNews

When Taapsee Pannu saw the lighter version of Pink

Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Banerjee will be seen as special guests on Zee Comedy Show during this Sunday’s episode

By Glamsham Editorial
This weekend, on Zee Comedy Show, we will see popular Bollywood stars Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Banerjee entertain us with their interesting comments and anecdotes as they appear as special guests during this Sunday’s episode.

Revealing interesting details about their upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee and Abhishek will also entertain the viewers with their fun dance moves and reactions while the ten comedians of Zee Comedy Show come together as Team Hasaayenge to make each one of us laugh out loud!

While the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions and comments of the Laughing Buddha Farah Khan surely left everyone in splits during the shoot, it was Ali Asgar (as fake Taapsee Pannu), Gaurav Dubey (as fake Amitabh Bachchan) and Nikki Tamboli’s (as herself) hilarious spoof act on Taapsee’s hit movie – Pink that left the Bollywood star speechless. In fact, she also mentioned how she could never see Pink again after watching this spoof act.

Amazed by the phenomenal spoof act, Taapsee Pannu revealed, “Pink was a special movie, but after seeing this act, I don’t think I’ll be able to watch it again. I’ll remember this act if I ever watch it again now. But thanks for showing me the lighter side of Pink. I feel it is a very hard film otherwise, especially for me.”

