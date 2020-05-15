While we are busy chasing everything else in life, it’s important to remember and love the ones who are responsible for our very being: Says Shantanu Maheshwari

Advertisement

With all shoots suspended as a result of the lockdown, Shantanu Maheshwari and Sheeba Chadda starring short-film Special Day, released on 9th May on Pocket Films YouTube Channel, creating quite a buzz.

Speaking of Special Day, which is about the bond between a mother and her son, Shantanu shares what was his biggest learning from the story.

“My takeaway from Special Day was the story itself and working with Sheeba ma’am is learning in itself.

We are so caught up in our day-to-day lives, so busy growing up, chasing our careers, building friendships, and maintaining them, that we forget the most important people in our lives – our parents.

We take them for granted not realizing that it’s their special day too. With our birth, a new relationship took birth in their life as well.

That is something that hit me. The message has been very subtly conveyed in the short film, making us realize we forget these things.

I have learned that while we are busy chasing everything else in life, it’s important to remember and love the ones who are responsible for our very being.”

This emotional, yet inspiring story, written by Prativa Archana Rathi, directed by Ajay Shivan and produced by Prashant Singh, has been winning accolades at several International Film Festivals. Special Day can be streamed on Pocket Films YouTube channel.