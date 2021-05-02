Adv.

Actress Hina Khan says she is a “helpless daughter” as she can’t be with her mother after her father’s recent death, because she is currently under quarantine.

Hina posted her thoughts with a picture on Instagram, where she is seen looking outside of the window with a mask on.

“A Helpless Daughter, Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around,” she wrote.

“But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl. Send in your prayers plz… Let thr be light…. Dua,” she said.

Hina tested positive on April 27. Her father passed away a week before owing to a heart attack.