Why Matthew Morrison won’t be judging ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Dancer-singer-actor Matthew Morrison, who was announced as the new judge on the hit dance competition series ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ in April, has exited the show after he failed to follow production protocols, reports ‘Deadline’.

Commenting on the same, Morrison told ‘Deadline’, “Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honour for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show (sic).”

“After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologise enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet (sic),” he added.

Cat Deeley serves as host of the long-running series that features skilled dancers in the age group of 18-30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles. The series, produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC, will see Rosie Seitchik serving as showrunner and executive producing alongside co-creator Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.