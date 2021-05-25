Adv.
TVNews

Why Parineeta Borthakur finds giving auditions at home a burden

Parineeta Borthakur, says giving auditions at home is fun but she feels lazy in removing make-up after the session.

By Glamsham Bureau
Parineeta Borthakur | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who was last seen in “Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunware From Ganga Kinaare”, says giving auditions at home is fun but she feels lazy in removing make-up after the session.

“I’m looking to get back to shoot as soon as possible. Due to the pandemic, we make our auditions clippings at home. It’s fun to shoot at home and giving yourself the required look. But I feel quite boring and lazy in removing make-up post the shoot,” says Parineeta.

Like many others, the actress is waiting for life to get back on track.

“I’m quite bored now with the new normal. Earlier I use to wait for holidays. Now holidays actually seem like a punishment to me. I’m just praying that the old normal return,” she says.

Parineeta is known for featuring in television series like “Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani”, “Pritam Pyare Aur Woh” and “Swaragini”.

