Why Vikram Wadhwa feels like a cop in real life

- Advertisement -

Actor Vikram Wadhwa, who has entered the television show ‘Hero – Gayab Mode On’, says that sometimes he feels like he is a police inspector in real life as well! In the show, Vikram plays the role of a cop.

The show revolves around the lead character Abhishek Nigam who finds a ring that gives him supernatural powers. Vikram is seen playing the role of a police officer who takes charge.

- Advertisement -

Before this, Vikram has played the role of a police inspector in shows like ‘Imlie’ and ‘Crime Alert’.

Talking about the same, Vikram reveals: “I am so used to playing the character of a cop that sometimes I feel I’m an inspector in real life as well. Interestingly, most of my childhood memories consisted of dreaming to become a police officer but that didn’t happen.”

- Advertisement -

“I eventually entered into business and then acting. However, I feel so lucky that I get such opportunities to play and live this character at least in reel life. I am really excited for this show as I will get to do a lot of fighting sequences which I totally love,” he added.