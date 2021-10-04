Why Vinit Kakar is 'excited' to play the antagonist in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actor Vinit Kakar is all set to play the antagonist in the popular television show ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’.

Talking about the same, Vinit said: “I’m really excited about entering the television show. Since a long time I was doing only mythological shows. Now when I got the romantic youth series, I couldn’t say no. I’ll be seen as Chirag who is lead antagonist. It’s a very challenging and powerful role.”

Vinit is known for featuring in mythological shows like ‘Radhakrishn’, ‘Devi Adi Parashakti’, ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’ and others. The actor says he doesn’t mind being typecast in mythological roles and is always open to the same.

He said: “I have always enjoyed being a part of mythological shows. People had kept typecasting and with no complaints I enjoyed it. But now as I’m doing a fictional story, it doesn’t mean I don’t want to do mythological shows anymore. I’m always open to them.”

‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ airs on Sony SAB.

–IANS

