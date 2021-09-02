With Sidharth Shukla’s passing, ‘Balika Vadhu’ has now lost 3 cast members

- Advertisement -

The death of television actor Sidharth Shukla has come as a shocking development for his fans and co-stars. Not only this but with his demise one more prominent face of the daily soap ‘Balika Vadhu’ has passed away.

What can be more unfortunate than three actors from the same show passing away?

One of the popular dramas, ‘Balika Vadhu’ started in 2008 and was known for its story line and entire cast. In the first season, Sidharth Shukla was paired opposite Pratyusha Banerjee. Pratyusha died on April 1, 2016 and her body was found hanging in her apartment, while another famous actor from the same show Surekha Sikri died at the age of 75 in July due to cardiac arrest.

While Pratyusha played the role of Anandi, Sidharth was seen as Shiv and Surekha Sikri rose to fame as Dadisa for the same show. It would not be wrong to say that Pratyusha and Sidharth established their name in the industry through this show. It gave them lot of popularity and fame. But unfortunately the show that brought so much popularity to its actors is now mourning their demise.

Those who have watched the show are recalling its episodes and somewhere missing that era even more.