Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi Out Now: Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela in an emotional heartbreak song

Mohsin Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for him to spread his magic with Urvashi Rautela in ‘Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi.’ Since the day, Mohsin and Urvashi announced their collaboration for a music video, fans can’t seem to control their excitement.

The song Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi is finally out now.

The song seems to be a song about love, and heartbreaks. Mohsin and Urvashi’s song brings to the foray the emotion of love and pain, reluctance, and desire. The romantic moments of Mohsin and Urvashi are worth watching.

Next, we see Mohsin shedding tears with a ring in his hand, hinting that he lost the love of his life. The song perfectly exhibit the emotions of heartbreak, and losing someone you loved so much.

Check out Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi song starring Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela below: