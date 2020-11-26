Advtg.
TV News

Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi Out Now: Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela in an emotional heartbreak song

Mohsin Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for him to spread his magic with Urvashi Rautela in 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi.'

By Shweta Ghadashi
Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi Out Now: Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela in an emotional heartbreak song
Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi Out Now: Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela in an emotional heartbreak song
Advtg.

Mohsin Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for him to spread his magic with Urvashi Rautela in ‘Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi.’ Since the day, Mohsin and Urvashi announced their collaboration for a music video, fans can’t seem to control their excitement.

The song Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi is finally out now.

The song seems to be a song about love, and heartbreaks. Mohsin and Urvashi’s song brings to the foray the emotion of love and pain, reluctance, and desire. The romantic moments of Mohsin and Urvashi are worth watching.

Advtg.

Next, we see Mohsin shedding tears with a ring in his hand, hinting that he lost the love of his life. The song perfectly exhibit the emotions of heartbreak, and losing someone you loved so much. 

Check out Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi song starring Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela below:

Advtg.
Previous articleChris Evans stuns fans with his impressive piano skills
Next articleVishal Mishra – Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi Song Lyrics ft. Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela

Related Articles

Lyrics

Vishal Mishra – Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi Song Lyrics ft. Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi by Vishal Mishra ft. Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela's career choice that is driven by hormone of love

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela wants to try out all genres, but wants to do a romantic film again, after the 2016...
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela’s new poster for “Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” is out!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi’s Music video “Who Chaand Kahan Se Laogi” has come out, and in no time, it has dominated the whole of social media
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi Out Now: Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela in an emotional heartbreak song 1

Kohli probably the best one-day player of all time: Finch

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 26 (IANS) Ahead of the three-match ODI series which begins Friday at the SCG, Australia captain Aaron Finch has lavished rich praise...
Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi Out Now: Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela in an emotional heartbreak song 2

Priyanka Chopra: My upbringing an amalgamation of two Indias, traditional and...

Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi Out Now: Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela in an emotional heartbreak song 3

Anand Deverakonda talks about comparisons with brother Vijay Deverakonda

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling...

Karishma Tanna stunning in a red gown

Karishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Bowling action of USA's Nisarg Patel found illegal by ICC

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks