- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Priya Ahuja Rajda: Women can be more confident when people boost their confidence, not comment on their flaws

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Priya Ahuja Rajda is known for playing Rita in the show. She has been an advocate for women’s empowerment. The actress spoke about how confidence can be subjective in different women.

She says: “I don’t think there can be one factor of women to be confident about their lives maybe every woman have a different factor to stay happy and confident in the lives and you know somebody would be a fitness freak, somebody’s height or somebody’s attitude and I don’t think one factor can define your confidence it will be like a combination.”

The actress adds further that for any woman to be confident it is important that people around her should stop pointing out her flaws.

- Advertisement -

“Maybe somebody’s upbringing is so strong and beautiful like they’ll feel beautiful in any shape or size you know and I think it depends on a lot of factors and I feel like women can be more confident when people around them boost their confidence, not comment on their flaws,” she adds.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVinay Jain: I feel ecstatic about warm embrace from audience
Next articleiPhone 14 Pro to feature 'hole + pill design' instead of notch: Report
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,730FollowersFollow
58,606FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US