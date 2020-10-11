Advtg.
Home TV News

Priyanka Choudhary: My dream is coming true.

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Actress Priyanka Choudhary has joined the cast of the show “Yeh Hai Chahatein”.

The actress, who was last seen in the TV show “Gathbandhan”, will play a singer in the show. Her character aspires to make it big in the music world.

“I am happy that I got to work in an Ekta Kapoor (producer) show. My dream is coming true,” she said.

Advtg.

Talking about her role, Priyanka Choudhary said, “I play the role of Kirti, a singer, who is very ambitious and wants to become a star singer like Rudraksh in the show. Rudraksh (actor Abrar Qazi) is a star and he is also very talented and ambitious. Kirti wants to become like him.”

“It will be challenging to enter an established show and portray a different character. This is something completely new for me and I look forward to working on it,” she added.

Apart from doing TV shows, she has also featured in a music video. “It is good that I got a work opportunity during pandemic. I hope masses shower great praise and love on my character.”  –ians/nn/vd

Advtg.
Previous articlePakistan announces revised itinerary for home series vs Zimbabwe
Next articleK-pop stars BTS make fans go wild with virtual gig

Related Articles

News

Pulkit Samrat to wear bangles?… funny interaction

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Pulkit Samrat on Friday announced that he would wear bangles if the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb is anything less than...
Read more
News

Disha Patani’s new bikini pic is ‘hotness’, say fans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Disha Patani on Monday had a sizzling gift for her fans on social media. She posted a new snapshot in yellow...
Read more
News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay ending soon, Parth Samthaan says an emotional goodbye

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ekta Kapoor’s KZK2 has been among the top favorite shows of Indian television and now the much-talked show is all set to say goodbye to its viewers
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Rohit becomes second player to reach 150 IPL caps for MI

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (IANS) Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the second player to have played 150 matches in the IPL for Mumbai Indians...
Priyanka Choudhary: My dream is coming true. 1

MI restrict DC to 162/4 despite Dhawan's unbeaten 69

Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

K-pop stars BTS make global fans go wild

K-pop stars BTS make fans go wild with virtual gig

Priyanka Choudhary: My dream is coming true. 2

Priyanka Choudhary: My dream is coming true.

Priyanka Choudhary: My dream is coming true. 3

Pakistan announces revised itinerary for home series vs Zimbabwe

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks