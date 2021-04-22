Adv.

Kartik and Sirat’s engagement preparation is in full swing in Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”. But will the engagement happen?

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will get to see that Kartik and Sirat visit a boutique to shop for Sirat’s engagement lehenga. While trying out the lehengas, Sirat recalls her wedding day with Ranveer which was cancelled. At the same time, Naksh follows Keerti to the resort and is shocked to see Kartik and Sirat’s wedding card.

Meanwhile, Ranveer gets stuck in traffic because of an ongoing rally, and we see Sirat also going towards the same road. Will Ranveer and Sirat finally see each other? To know what happens next keep watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.