Gone seem to be the days when you could party like crazy on your birthday. As the country faces a lockdown, everyone has been celebrating their birthdays at home.

Actor Shivangi Joshi also turned a year older (May 18, 2020), and was ready to celebrate the day at home, when she got a rather pleasant surprise from her work family.

“I was surprised when I got a call from the entire team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rajan sir initiated the call and the writers, directors, creative team, cameramen, everyone joined the con call.

It was amazing to talk to everyone. I loved every bit of the call,” says an ecstatic Shivangi.

What’s more? Well, Shivangi even asked for a gift! “They asked me what they could do for me and I told them to sing a song for me.

They all sang the song of Yeh Rishta which is quite popular. It was an amazing feeling,” she says.

Kaira has completed four years and Producer Rajan Shahi posted best wishes for the Jodi on social media too. Well, the audiences are eagerly waiting for the show to come back with a bang!