TV News

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh shares lovely pictures from the last day of shoot

Shaheer Sheikh who played the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, took to Instagram and thanked his co-stars and the crew for giving him endless memories.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, is all set to pull its curtains down this week. The show, which started with a bang in March last year, will be airing its last episode on October 17. 

Undoubtledly, it is an emotional moment not for the cast of the show but also for the audience. After all, the show has been ruling millions of hearts.

Shaheer Sheikh who played the role of Abir in the show, took to Instagram and thanked his co-stars and the crew for giving him endless memories.

He captioned the pictures, “Thank you for making my days brighter, thank you for spreading positivity and thank you for accepting me the way I am. 🙏🤗 #yehrishteyhainpyaarke @chaitrali_lokesh_gupte @sangeetakapure @trishaa.chatterjee #friendsforever #shaheersheikh”

He captioned, “Thank you for tolerating me, thank you for laughing on my stupid jokes and thank you for ur support #crew #yehrishteyhainpyaarke #shaheersheikh”

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will air its last episode on October 17.

