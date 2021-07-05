Yoga strengthens Kajal Pisal’s bond with daughter Sara

Adv.

Actress Kajal Pisal says she enjoys yoga with her daughter Sara. She adds that yoga helps the mother-daughter duo strengthen their bond. “Yoga is an individual practice. It’s an opportunity to stretch, breathe and focus on your mat in the present moment. However, I have found a partner in my daughter and we enjoy it together. I feel jointly practicing yoga with another person can have its own unique benefits – like yoga helps strengthen my relationship with my daughter, Sara,” says Kajal.

The actress, who was recently seen in “Naagin 5” and “Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya”, feels its important for parents to spend time with children who are in their formative years.

“Parents must find out different creative ways to spend much fun times with kids in their growing age. To know your child and help them feel relaxed with you is important. If in any case kids gets bored or upset from their parents in this age. The difference between them never ends up,” says Kajal, known for her work in shows such as “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain”, “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya”.