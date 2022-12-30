Zakir Khan reveals the inspiration behind his latest make-up music video

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan talked about his new video on ladies’ make-up and how just after knowing about a moisturizer he got the idea to make the video. He said: “Make-up is a mad topic and such a big universe, I went crazy when I got to know about a mere moisturizer. I don’t have a sister so neither sensitivity nor make-up knocked on our doors.”

He also added that YouTuber and internet personality Kusha Kapila also helped him while making the video.

“So I got help from my friends and learned about the make-up products and their applications. That’s how I learned about it and I even asked Kusha to help me understand how to apply kajal,” he added.

Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upmanyu, Zakir Khan, and Kusha Kapila appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as celebrity guests.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.