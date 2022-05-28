Zayn Ibad on role in 'Aashiqana' : My character is very different from other on-screen police avatars

- Advertisement -

Actor Zayn Ibad, who plays a cop in his new show Aashiqana – Murder Ke Mausam Mein Pyaar, talks about how his avatar is very different from other cop portrayals on-screen.

Talking about the role, he says that he has never played something like this before.

- Advertisement -

“I cannot share much about it at this point but all I can say is that this is a very different character. I am having a great time playing this character. I cannot reveal the name of my character. It is a fairly challenging character and very different from what I have played before. In my first show, I was playing a proper positive character, totally loyal.”

“Then, in the second show, it was a drastic change. I became the negative lead. It was totally the opposite. And this time, I am a cop and things are totally different. I cannot tell the exact character details. But I’m having great fun,” he says.

- Advertisement -

The actor adds that the cop avatar that he dons has never been seen before. “First of all, it is a big responsibility because a lot of great actors have played this part of a police cop. All I can say is that my character is very different from the other police characters that have been portrayed in Bollywood and in our TV industry as well as around the globe as well. I’m blessed to have got such a breakthrough role in my life.”

“So, it’s a whole different feeling and it’s a different adrenaline rush. When you wear that police uniform, you feel that rush, you feel that adrenaline, that there’s some pressure on your shoulders. It’s an entirely different feeling.”

- Advertisement -

In fact, the actor has undergone a huge transformation for the role as well.

“I have a bit of a transformation. In my previous show, I was playing the younger brother of my co-actor, I had the look of a clean, sharp looking guy, a negative guy, always planning, plotting something. But this time, I have to change my body a little bit as well. I changed my physique this time. I’m going on the leaner side with less muscles. It is leaner than my look in Vidrohi. This is the first time that I’m going to shoot with long hair as well as a bit of a beard,” he says.

Ask him who his favourite cop characters are, and he says: “It’s Singham. I loved Ajay Devgn Sir in the film, he has done a great job. I also loved watching Salman Khan in Dabangg. Besides Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, I enjoy watching Ranveer Singh play a cop on screen because no one can match his energy.”