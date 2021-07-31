Zee Comedy Show hosts a stress-buster evening for Medical Personnels

Adv.

Even as the pandemic continues to cast its shadow of stress, Zee TV makes an attempt to lighten up the country’s collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of rib-tickling comedy through its upcoming reality show. Zee Comedy Show hopes to make every Indian family unwind on their couch as some of India’s top comedians will make them LOL their stress away.



In the very first episode, Zee Comedy Show decided to deliver a much-needed dose of laughter to the ones who need it the most – the frontliners who have been courageously protecting us all from the flare of the COVID – 19 virus on a daily basis, our healthcare workers. Giving them a chance to de-stress and laugh out loud, the show hosted a stress-buster evening for several doctors, nurses and ward boys by inviting them to watch the filming of its first episode LIVE.



With eleven comedians of the show – Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosale, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Chitrashi Rawat, Aditya Narayan and Punit J. Pathak performing some hilarious acts and the Laughing Buddha of the show, Farah Khan leaving them in splits with her witty reactions, the hardworking healthcare workers were seen unwinding in a #HasiOnStressGone mood! However, to make the experience even more entertaining, the team of Zee Comedy Show invited the rocking Mika Singh to be their special guest and interact with the healthcare personnel.



While the comedians made the frontliners laugh with their acts, Mika Singh got them grooving as he sang Jumme Ki Raat Hai for them. The evening culminated on a grand note with the doctors, nurses and ward boys laughing and cheering for Farah, Mika, their favourite comedians, posing for selfies with them and returning home stress-free for a change!



Talking about this initiative, Farah Khan said, “It is the Zee Comedy Show’s USP that every week, through hilarious acts, we try to spread happiness in the lives of our viewers. In the very first episode we said let’s do it for the ones who deserve it the most – our COVID-warriors, who’ve been working tirelessly through the pandemic. During this special premiere episode, we paid a tribute to the medical fraternity … there were doctors, nurses and ward boys all having a blast. They were our soldiers during the lockdown, and it is our duty to entertain them because even they will agree that laughter is the best medicine.”



Mika Singh also added, “I want to thank all the doctors, nurses and ward boys who have taken out some time from their busy schedules to come visit us on the show. They’ve had a stressful period over the last year and a half, working tirelessly to protect us. We wanted to put a smile on their faces, and we are trying to do our best to make them laugh and unwind. I am sure this episode will be a special one for all of them.”