Chithiram Pesuthadi completes 100 episodes

- Advertisement -

Zee Tamil’s ‘Chithiram Pesuthadi’ is now set to mark its first milestone with the completion of 100 episodes on August 19th, 2021. A progressive social drama delivers a strong message that a daughter is equal to a son in every way.

The show is viewed as an ode to the strong women of the 80’s and 90’s both in the reel world of television and the real world of gradual social transformation of today.

- Advertisement -

Expressing her happiness on completion of the 100th episode of the show, the female lead Deepika (Thangamayil) said, “Thangamayil is my dream role and is very close to my heart. She is strong and fierce in pursuing her ambition but equally soft-hearted when it comes to her family. I am extremely proud to portray such a powerful character.”

The show has been quite popular among the viewers. “I can’t thank our fans enough for the immense support they’ve been showing since the launch of the show right until now when we complete 100 episodes. I will work hard to keep up their expectations by giving my best”, Deepika added.

- Advertisement -

Equally thrilled and overwhelmed with the love received for his character, the male lead Shiv Sathish said “More than anything, I have learned a lot from this whole experience starting from acting to the technical side. The crew is very friendly, and we have a lot of fun while shooting, even on breaks we never sit apart or eat separately.”

We would like to thank our viewers and fans for helping us come this far and we hope to continue receiving their support as we continue to entertain with the new plot twist in the 100th episode,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Find out more about Thangamayil’s journey on the 100th episode of the show.