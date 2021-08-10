Action King Arjun to host reality show ‘Survivor’ on Zee Tamil

- Advertisement -

Zee Tamil recently announced the launch of one of the most awaited reality shows in the Tamil Television – ‘Survivor’ that brings together the best of reality, drama, and entertainment, Zee Tamil is all set to make history in the South Indian Television Entertainment industry.

The word’s most challenging reality series ‘Survivor’ will set new benchmarks in reality shows and for the international show of this stature, the host plays a critical role in elevating the intensity of the show with energy and zeal everyday over the period of 90 days of the show. This one-of-a-kind reality show will be hosted by- none other than action king Arjun!

Making his television debut with Survivor, Arjun who has been celebrated and loved throughout his multi-faceted four-decade career, will now be seen in a new avatar. Known for his action-packed roles, great physique and confident persona, Arjun will not only host the show but also mentor and guide the contestants throughout their Survivor journey.

While the contestants’ names remain a coveted suspense, sharing his excitement on being the host of Survivor, Arjun says, “I feel extremely elated to be a part of this iconic internationally acclaimed reality show Survivor. Playing an integral role in Survivor, a worldwide famous reality show, is nothing less than an exhilarating experience. In the three-month journey, viewers will see the contestants facing their fears and pushing boundaries to survive in a marooned island. It is a game of intensity, grit and determination, testing the will power and spirit of the contestants.”