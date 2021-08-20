Zee TV announces new shows 'Rishton Ka Manjha', 'Meet'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Hindi television channel Zee TV on Friday announced a couple of new shows for the evening slot. The shows are titled ‘Rishton Ka Manjha’ and ‘Meet’.

Starring Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead, ‘Meet’ showcases the journey of a spirited young girl from Haryana. Not only is she the sole breadwinner for her family, but Meet also breaks gender stereotypes by working as a delivery agent.

- Advertisement -

‘Rishton Ka Manjha’ explores the intense love story of Diya and Arjun. Based in Kolkata, the show revolves around Diya, a chirpy Bengali girl who hopes to support her middle-class family and Arjun, a former badminton champ, who has given up on life after a scandal jeopardised his career. The show features Aanchal Goswami and Krushal Ahuja in the lead.

“While ‘Rishton Ka Manjha’ talks of the power of optimism and never losing sight of the light at the end of the tunnel, ‘Meet’ brings you a spirited protagonist who will shatter gender stereotypes and prove that a girl, today, is as adept, if not more, at juggling responsibilities both within and outside the house. We look forward to our audiences falling in love with these new members of the Zee TV ‘Kutumb’,” said Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle.

- Advertisement -

“While there are certain shows that entertain audiences, there are some that manage to make them sit up and think about life, question their mindsets and hope to bring about a positive change over a period of time. ‘Meet’, for us, is that exceptional story, that will not only touch people’s hearts with its engaging narrative but also get them to introspect,” ‘Meet’ producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal shared.

“Many of us go through phases of life when it doesn’t feel fair – while some throw up their hands in despair, some have the knack of spotting that silver lining. Our show captures the journey of Diya, who with her positivity will become an anchor in the life of Arjun. She will make him realise how even if life isn’t as fair as badminton, the sport they both play, there is always a solution for every problem,” said ‘Rishton Ka Manjha’ producer Susanta Das.

- Advertisement -

‘Rishton Ka Manjha’ and ‘Meet’ are set to air on Zee TV from August 23.

–IANS

abh/kr