Hamariwali Good News’ Navya & Aditya file for a divorce?

Zee TV’s Hamariwali Good News is drama that presents a heart-warming and unique role reversal between a daughter-in-law – Navya (Srishti Jain) and her mother-in-law – Renuka Tiwari (Juhi Parmar) to give their family the much-awaited ‘Good News’. Over the last couple of weeks, a lot of drama takes place at the Tiwari household. However, the upcoming twist will not only leave viewers shocked, in fact, even Renuka and Mukund (Shakti Anand) will be left astonished by the unexpected turn of events.

Recently on the show, viewers saw Renuka leaving everything to son Aditya and asking him to run the Tiwari Sadan as she and husband Mukund embark on a visit to a wellness centre to ensure her pregnancy goes smoothly. Immediately after that, the show took a 3-month leap and Renuka is now seven months pregnant, and that the Tiwari Sadan is not quite the same on their return. But that’s not it! It looks like Navya has also left Aditya in the interim and they are all set to file for a divorce.

Speaking about the leap, Juhi Parmar who plays the role of Renuka in Hamariwali Good News, revealed, “The dramatic sequences in Hamariwali Good News have kept the audience on their toes and they’ve really enjoyed the recent twists and turns. However, the track post the three month leap will surely leave them stunned. Renuka will be seen in a new look as she’s seven months pregnant now and has a visible baby bump. She and Mukund will be seen returning to the Tiwari Sadan all happy and rejuvenated to be back from the wellness centre but on their arrival, they get the worst news of their life, that their son has gone down a spiraling path and has separated from his wife. In this scenario, how will Renuka cope is something that will leave everyone surprised.”

Juhi further added, “The upcoming track will surely stir conversations and I am quite excited about it. Playing a pregnant woman on screen is already a challenge, but this twist will surely make it even more interesting. It will be a debate between the right and wrong and how Renuka balances the family and tries to mend everything once again, while also getting ready for the arrival of her child. Renuka will take a new avatar to make things right and she has to make some bold decisions as well. I will give my all to portray these upcoming sequences with utmost conviction and I hope our fans like this new twist and keep showering us with love like always.”

In the meantime, with Aditya and Navya heading for divorce, will Renuka be able to save their marriage? Will she be able to resurrect the Tiwari Sadan again? And what would happen to Mukund and Renuka’s relationship, will it be affected or would they be together?

