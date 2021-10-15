Zee TV returns with a fresh season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

- Advertisement -

The platform that has been instrumental in discovering some of the most prominent singing stars of the music fraternity over the past 25 years including the likes of Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, Amanat Ali, Raja Hassan, Sanjeevani and Bela Shende is back on television!

Following the success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV returns with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has continued to stay relevant to music lovers even today – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Taking forward the show’s legacy, the latest season invites audiences to participate and celebrate ‘Music Ka Sabse Bada Tyohaar’ as the platform is all set to introduce some of India’s finest singing talent identified by the most discerning ears in the industry.

Giving the budding singers across the country a chance to exhibit their talent, hone their skills and prepare them for a career in the world of music will be the show’s judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. Moreover, the charming singer-anchor Aditya Narayan will be seen turning host for the upcoming season, returning to the show after his last stint in 2018.

Excited about returning as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa after 9 years, Shankar Mahadevan revealed, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has always been close to my heart, and it shall remain that way. The last time I judged the show, I was enthralled by the performances of the contestants, and I’m hoping this time too I’ll get to witness some of the finest talents of our country. As we kick off ‘Music Ka Sabse Bada Tyohaar’ during the festive season, I am sure we will have double the fun. It’s all the more exciting to be judging this season alongside Vishal and Himesh. While I have had a chance to share the same panel with Himesh, it would be my first season with Vishal … he’s a dear friend, we’ve recorded so many times for each other, he has a crazy sense of humor … and I ‘m hoping to have a marvellous time judging the show with the two of them.”

Judge Himesh Reshammiya added, “Although I have been a part of several seasons of this reality show, each season has left me surprised with the kind of talent that appears on stage. They are not just adept in the field of music but have their own style and aura of presenting songs, which all the more makes each season worthwhile to watch. Even after all these years, I am quite thrilled to be a part of the judge’s panel because I truly believe that it is going to be a real treat to watch these raw talents perform.”

Adding to everyone’s excitement, judge Vishal Dadlani mentioned, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and I go back a long way and it truly feels wonderful to return to the show after a while. What makes this season more exciting is the celebration of music that we are kickstarting as well as the chance of sharing the judge’s panel with some of the finest names in the industry. I have a great equation with both Himesh and Shankar and whenever we have worked together, we have had a lot of fun through our music. So, I am sure viewers are bound to have a gala time watching us come together while the talented singers of the season mesmerize us all with their voices. I look forward to shaping the future of this season’s contestants.”

Excited to step in as the host once again for this season, Aditya Narayan added, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has always held a special place in my heart as I started my hosting career with this show, and I feel really honoured to be associated with it. It marked the beginning of my career, and it continues to do so for numerous budding singers across India. In fact, being a singer myself, I am quite keen to know what this season has in store for us. I wish all the contestants all the luck.”

Talking about the reality show and its upcoming season, Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle mentioned, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, our deeply cherished singing reality platform has stayed relevant to music lovers of today and continues to carry forth a legacy we are collectively proud of as a nation, simply because of its golden standards of excellence in singing calibre. As we enter the festive season, we are keen to present the latest season as the biggest celebration of music ever. We are happy to have on board a music maestro like Shankar Mahadevan and rockstars who’re geniuses of their own genres – Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani on the judges’ panel. Together, we hope to discover some rare gems and hone them to perfection, while entertaining our audiences every weekend!”