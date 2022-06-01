Ankush Goyal – The new age travelogue hunter

- Advertisement -

The best pleasure of life lies in doing something you like the most without anyone to dictate you the terms of life. When your passion becomes your career, you know you have done the right thing. The same feeling was shared by Ankush Goyal when he realised his purpose in life. An influencer and a software engineer Ankush’s passion for travel has taken him places and given him the fame he never had dreamt of.

Ankush realised that his videos and other travel related content is being acknowledged and his followers started increasing. His genuine interest in sharing what he does is out of his urge to let people understand how it feels when you see a new unique place. His followers keep in awe, around 300k+ on Instagram and 360k+ on Moj and on many other platforms, when he shares his unique life travel experiences. His Facebook too is filled with his travelogue which is so exciting that it takes at least 15 minutes to watch his complete work. No wonder his followers keep waiting for more.

Collaboration with other influencers and creators has given him a vision to enlarge his travel portfolio. The collaborations brought him many unique opportunities to gel with other talented personalities. Working with Wipro as a software engineer in Pune, his jobs though spares him very little time, which he manages well to travel the world.

Ankush caveats to travel exotic unvisited places to give his audiences the experience of actually being there or book their tickets to do so. This is because of his absolute sense of angles in photography and his landscape visions.

Ankush says that there is no mantra to success as such. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and don’t make the same mistakes again. That’s what the principle he believes in and prophesises the same.