Ankiit-Bhavana, siblings from Mumbai to change the face of cosmetics and maquillages with Fabbeu

Designed to suit your daily skin care habits and nurture your precious skin, two siblings from Mumbai have come together to change the face of cosmetics and maquillages. Once struggling to find the perfect nourishment for themselves these vigorous apprentices came up with a groundbreaking technology that could change the face of skincare products all over the world. With the cognizance of Ankiit and the brave and bold support of his sister Bhavana, both have managed to accumulate a series of knowledge into a single piece of craft and discover the Fabulous You through Fabbeu.

For the betterment of the society, these products are 100% vegan and safe for teenagers. Products that will love your skin more than anyone else ever could. Fabbeu products are completely Paraben free and environment-friendly. Unlike those irritating products that rash up your skin, Fabbeu is considered as economically viable and cruelty free. Due to the absence of parabens these products have eco conscious formulations and to top that, a part of the profits made from each product you shop on fabbeu.com is used for the furtherance of the social order.

When you buy from fabbeu, you not only invest in your skin care products but you also invest in the long run of knowledge these two self-starters have invested in to gain knowledge of such a sensitive subject.

“We also intend to launch our products on major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa and will also move towards modern retail, MBOs and leading offline stores soon. With our commitment to quality, we are zestful about making Fabbeu India’s leading skincare brand.” Adds Manish Khemka, Co-Founder at FABBEU.